Dr. Dani Bidros, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Dani Bidros, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Bidros works at West Houston Brain and Spine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Houston Brain and Spine
    2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 1100A, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4618
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    UT Physicians Pediatric Surgery
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 606-3071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 30, 2021
    I was referred by my trustworthy and skilled orthopedic who performed my double neck disc replacement and fusion to Dr Dani Bidros after an abnormal brain scan following a MVA. I was a picky patient but scared. Dr Bideos explained all my concerns , everything that was technically going on in my brain . Stood by my side as I quickly declined rapidly from bleeding out and not absorbing cerebral fluid . He performed my left brain craniotomy and installed five drains on right skull . Not once did I ever question him or feel scared or nervous . He was thorough , compassionate, very professional and knowledgeable . I believe that had something to do with me having such a wonderful recovery . He saved my life , the only time I was disappointed was when I was released and no longer needed a brain surgeon . Every new doc I see I compare to him and poor them because they don’t come close to a Dr Bidros . The high professionalism and level of care I got was healing ! Highly recommend.
    Katie M — Oct 30, 2021
    About Dr. Dani Bidros, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548430754
    Education & Certifications

    • Brain Tumor Institute-Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Center For Spine Health-Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    • Department Of Surgery-Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State University Health Science Center
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dani Bidros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bidros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bidros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bidros works at West Houston Brain and Spine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bidros’s profile.

    Dr. Bidros has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bidros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bidros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bidros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

