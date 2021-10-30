Overview

Dr. Dani Bidros, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Bidros works at West Houston Brain and Spine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.