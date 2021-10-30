Dr. Dani Bidros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dani Bidros, MD
Overview
Dr. Dani Bidros, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
-
1
West Houston Brain and Spine2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 1100A, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 317-4618Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
UT Physicians Pediatric Surgery915 Gessner Rd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 606-3071
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred by my trustworthy and skilled orthopedic who performed my double neck disc replacement and fusion to Dr Dani Bidros after an abnormal brain scan following a MVA. I was a picky patient but scared. Dr Bideos explained all my concerns , everything that was technically going on in my brain . Stood by my side as I quickly declined rapidly from bleeding out and not absorbing cerebral fluid . He performed my left brain craniotomy and installed five drains on right skull . Not once did I ever question him or feel scared or nervous . He was thorough , compassionate, very professional and knowledgeable . I believe that had something to do with me having such a wonderful recovery . He saved my life , the only time I was disappointed was when I was released and no longer needed a brain surgeon . Every new doc I see I compare to him and poor them because they don’t come close to a Dr Bidros . The high professionalism and level of care I got was healing ! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Dani Bidros, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548430754
Education & Certifications
- Brain Tumor Institute-Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Center For Spine Health-Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation|Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Department Of Surgery-Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bidros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bidros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bidros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bidros has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bidros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bidros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bidros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bidros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.