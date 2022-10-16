Dr. Dang Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dang Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dang Zhang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates701 Ostrum St Ste 602, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates1700 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 526-6000
St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates501 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 526-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Takes his time to thoroughly explain your condition and treatment options. Highly recommend.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
