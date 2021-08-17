Overview

Dr. Dang Pham, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from Universite De Paris Vi Pierre Et Marie Curie and is affiliated with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Pham works at Buffalo Minimally Invasive Weight Loss Surgical Solutions, PLLC in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.