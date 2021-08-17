Dr. Dang Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dang Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dang Pham, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obesity Medicine. They graduated from Universite De Paris Vi Pierre Et Marie Curie and is affiliated with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Niagara Metabolic and Bariatric Services620 10th St Ste 704, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 278-4402Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pham has been absolutely wonderful throughout this entire process. I had my bariatric surgery last Friday, and I couldn’t have asked for a more considerate, caring, and thorough surgeon. He came highly recommended by a few friends, and he and his office lived up to every word. Highly recommend!
- Bariatric Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1831146125
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Universite De Paris Vi Pierre Et Marie Curie
- UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU
- Obesity Medicine
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks French and Vietnamese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
