Dr. Danette Bentley, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Danette Bentley, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Bentley works at Naaman Clinic in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Hair Loss and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naaman Clinic
    100 Concourse Pkwy Ste 265, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 453-4195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Hair Loss
Lipomas
Rash
Hair Loss
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2019
    Dr. Bentley is very professional and thorough. The office staff is helpful and friendly. The aesthetician at Pure Dermatology is fabulous too. I read where some have difficulty getting an appointment. I believe that may be the case for any highly recommended dermatologist.
    Terri Coker in Hoover, AL — Jan 21, 2019
    About Dr. Danette Bentley, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407060056
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
