Overview

Dr. Danette Bentley, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Bentley works at Naaman Clinic in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Hair Loss and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.