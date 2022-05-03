Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazloomdoost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Pain Management Medicine101 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 275-4878
Pain Mgmt. Medicine715 Shaker Dr Ste 132, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 275-4878
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, compassionate, caring Doctor and all of his staff is of the same manner. Waiting time is at the minimal and also will see you urgently.
About Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Persian
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Institute
- Johns Hopkins Medical Institute-Department Of Anesthesiology
- University Of Cincinnati-Internal Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Pain Medicine
