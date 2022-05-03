Overview

Dr. Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Mazloomdoost works at Pain Management Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.