Overview

Dr. Daneil Kuftinec, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Kuftinec works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.