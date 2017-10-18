Dr. Daneil Kuftinec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuftinec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daneil Kuftinec, MD
Overview
Dr. Daneil Kuftinec, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143
Lahey Clinic131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 820, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-5551
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor and very knowledgeable in her work She makes her patients feel at ease. listen to any concerns that patients might have. Would absolutely recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Daneil Kuftinec, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801081609
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuftinec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuftinec accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuftinec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuftinec has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuftinec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuftinec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuftinec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuftinec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuftinec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.