Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, MD

Dermatology
5 (184)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Woolfolk works at Practice in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430
    Raymond C Blackburn MD
    8200 Brookriver Dr Ste N705, Dallas, TX 75247
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan

    Jun 14, 2018
    What I like most about her is that Sheryl ask the right questions and she listens. She is very kind and compassionate. She decided on a new regime for me and I can't wait to see the results. Dr. Blackburn has pass the leadership to the right person and I'm sure she will make him proud. She didn't rush through my visit and that's what I like. A doctor who takes their time with their patients. The staff is awesome as well and very respectful.
    Sheryl Madison in Forney, TX — Jun 14, 2018
    Dermatology
    11 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1285927269
    Texas Technical University
    IU Health Ball Memorial
    IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    OAKWOOD COLLEGE
    Dermatology
    Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolfolk is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Woolfolk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woolfolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Woolfolk has seen patients for Hair Loss and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolfolk on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    184 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolfolk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolfolk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolfolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolfolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

