Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Woolfolk works at
Locations
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (800) 743-7246
Raymond C Blackburn MD8200 Brookriver Dr Ste N705, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (214) 630-5256Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What I like most about her is that Sheryl ask the right questions and she listens. She is very kind and compassionate. She decided on a new regime for me and I can’t wait to see the results. Dr. Blackburn has pass the leadership to the right person and I’m sure she will make him proud. She didn’t rush through my visit and that’s what I like. A doctor who takes their time with their patients. The staff is awesome as well and very respectful.
About Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285927269
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- OAKWOOD COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolfolk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolfolk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolfolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woolfolk works at
Dr. Woolfolk has seen patients for Hair Loss and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woolfolk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woolfolk speaks Spanish.
184 patients have reviewed Dr. Woolfolk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woolfolk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woolfolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woolfolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.