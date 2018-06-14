Overview

Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Woolfolk works at Practice in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.