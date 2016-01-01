See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Coral Gables, FL
Overview

Dr. Daneel Correa II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. 

Dr. Correa II works at LYLE GUMER, MD in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Interamerican Medical Center Group LLC
    401 Coral Way Ste 201, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 455-2737
  2
    Penate Medical Center 1 LLC
    14788 SW 56th St, Miami, FL 33185 (786) 272-9170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Daneel Correa II, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053587436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Correa II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Correa II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

