Overview

Dr. Dane Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at General Surgery-Faris Road in Greenville, SC with other offices in Easley, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.