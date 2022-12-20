Overview

Dr. Dane Salazar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Salazar works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL, Oakbrook Terrace, IL and Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.