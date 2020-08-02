Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Pohlman works at
Locations
-
1
Pohlman Pain Associates8130 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (754) 209-0289Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pohlman?
Dr Pohlman is the ultimate professional and an absolute gentleman. I am a new patient, we spent about 25-30 minutes with my exam. He listened to everything I had to say about why I was there. He went over my entire medical history. After I was finished he explained what he thought about my condition and how he thought we should proceed. Because of recent surgery I need clearance from my surgeon and my Cardiologist. He said he would take care of everything. I am 73 yrs old and have been to many Drs. He is the best along with my Cardioligist. I can’t recommend him enough. His office staff is just as professional, helpful, thoughtful and nice as he is. To bad he can get only 5 stars. If you need Pain Management he is the Dr. SEMPER Fi .
About Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1639483969
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- National Rehabilitation Hospital / Georgetown University Hospital
- Des Peres Hospital
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pohlman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pohlman works at
Dr. Pohlman has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pohlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.