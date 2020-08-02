Overview

Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Pohlman works at Pohlman Pain Associates in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.