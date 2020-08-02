See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Pohlman works at Pohlman Pain Associates in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pohlman Pain Associates
    8130 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 209-0289
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health North
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 02, 2020
    Dr Pohlman is the ultimate professional and an absolute gentleman. I am a new patient, we spent about 25-30 minutes with my exam. He listened to everything I had to say about why I was there. He went over my entire medical history. After I was finished he explained what he thought about my condition and how he thought we should proceed. Because of recent surgery I need clearance from my surgeon and my Cardiologist. He said he would take care of everything. I am 73 yrs old and have been to many Drs. He is the best along with my Cardioligist. I can’t recommend him enough. His office staff is just as professional, helpful, thoughtful and nice as he is. To bad he can get only 5 stars. If you need Pain Management he is the Dr. SEMPER Fi .
    Bill Blankenship — Aug 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO
    About Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639483969
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
    • National Rehabilitation Hospital / Georgetown University Hospital
    • Des Peres Hospital
    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dane Pohlman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pohlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pohlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pohlman works at Pohlman Pain Associates in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pohlman’s profile.

    Dr. Pohlman has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pohlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

