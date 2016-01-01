Dr. Dane Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dane Jensen, MD
Dr. Dane Jensen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea Behavioral Care2119 Heights Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1790164770
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jensen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
