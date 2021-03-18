Dr. Dane Glueck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glueck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dane Glueck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dane Glueck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Bone & Joint112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 9, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 441-3444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Bone & Joint4651 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 229-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glueck is very thorough and takes time to explain things to you and give you different options. He did my hip surgery a few years ago and everything tuned out great. No problems post surgery. I am seeing him for a knee problem now and I am hopeful that he will be able to help me without surgery.
About Dr. Dane Glueck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811075757
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Orthopaedics
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Advanced Bone & Joint
