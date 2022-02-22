Dr. Dane Genther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Overview
Dr. Dane Genther, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 340-8915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Genther?
Very thorough and understanding. Genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Dane Genther, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genther has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genther accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genther has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Rhinoseptoplasty and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genther on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Genther. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.