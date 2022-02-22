Overview

Dr. Dane Genther, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Genther works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Rhinoseptoplasty and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.