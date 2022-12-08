Overview

Dr. Dane Donich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Medina Hospital, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Donich works at Summa Health Medical Group Neuroscience & Spine Institute in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.