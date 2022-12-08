Dr. Dane Donich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dane Donich, MD
Overview
Dr. Dane Donich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Medina Hospital, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Donich works at
Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group Neuroscience and Spine Institute3378 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 576-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Medina Hospital
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donich?
Kind, informative, answers all questions in a way I understand
About Dr. Dane Donich, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326032889
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donich works at
Dr. Donich has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Donich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.