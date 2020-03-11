See All General Dentists in Montoursville, PA
Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD

Dentistry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Montoursville, PA. They graduated from Temple University's Kornberg School Of Dentistry.

Dr. Denmon works at Dental Care Associates - Williamsport in Montoursville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Care Associates - Williamsport
    1660 Sycamore Rd Ste A, Montoursville, PA 17754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 323-4819
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Denmon?

    Mar 11, 2020
    Great service! Great dentist! I have had nothing but great care by Dr. Denmon. He explains in detail what needs to be done and what options are available. I totally recommend him as your dentist.
    Deb Giannetto — Mar 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Denmon to family and friends

    Dr. Denmon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Denmon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD.

    About Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154778025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Temple University's Kornberg School Of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denmon works at Dental Care Associates - Williamsport in Montoursville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Denmon’s profile.

    Dr. Denmon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dane Denmon, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.