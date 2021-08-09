See All Radiation Oncologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Dane Cohen, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dane Cohen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township
    900 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Aug 09, 2021
Dr.Cohen is very caring and knowledgeable. He has a great understanding of cancerous diseases and was able to help my mother through the process of care. He was always very patient during every visit and took the time to speak with us and answer all questions. I am very thankful that we were blessed to have him as our physician. I would recommend Dr. Cohen to any family in need of cancer care/ radiation. Thank you again Dr.Cohen for helping to guide us through.
Sam — Aug 09, 2021
About Dr. Dane Cohen, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • 1760825327
Education & Certifications

  • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
  • New York Hospital Queens
  • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
  • Radiation Oncology
