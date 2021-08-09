Dr. Dane Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dane Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Dane Cohen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Washington Township900 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr.Cohen is very caring and knowledgeable. He has a great understanding of cancerous diseases and was able to help my mother through the process of care. He was always very patient during every visit and took the time to speak with us and answer all questions. I am very thankful that we were blessed to have him as our physician. I would recommend Dr. Cohen to any family in need of cancer care/ radiation. Thank you again Dr.Cohen for helping to guide us through.
About Dr. Dane Cohen, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1760825327
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- New York Hospital Queens
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.