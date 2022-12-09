Dr. Zappetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Zappetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Zappetti, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Zappetti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary - Upper East Side425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zappetti?
Dr Zapetti Explains everything to you and will make sure that you have complete understanding of your results. She is very considerate and takes time for your questions. I never feel rush.
About Dr. Dana Zappetti, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538259700
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Brown Medical School
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zappetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zappetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zappetti works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Zappetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zappetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zappetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zappetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.