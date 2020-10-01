Dr. Dana Wisby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Wisby, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dana Wisby, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Humboldt Park Health.
Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle Center2357 Hassell Rd Ste 210, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 985-8380Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday11:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Southport Rehab. Associates Inc.7201 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 652-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Humboldt Park Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very kind and compassionate. the whole office is amazing!
About Dr. Dana Wisby, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Norwegian-American Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Denison University
