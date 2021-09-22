Dr. Dana Verch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Verch, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Verch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Verch works at
Locations
-
1
Folsom Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Injury Medical Clinic Inc.1743 Creekside Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-2307
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- PHCS
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verch?
Dr. Verch gave me a cortisone shot in my left knee and I didn't even feel it. He also performed a total knee replacement on my right knee and did an excellent job. I would definitely recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Dana Verch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1720064868
Education & Certifications
- Washington Orth Knee Clin
- Medical College Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verch works at
Dr. Verch has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Verch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.