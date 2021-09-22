Overview

Dr. Dana Verch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Verch works at Folsom Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.