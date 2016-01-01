Dr. Dana Ursea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ursea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Ursea, MD
Dr. Dana Ursea, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1655
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205895067
- NY Hosp/Cornell
- NY Hosp/Cornell
- NY Hosp/Cornell
- Carol Davila U Med and Pharm
Dr. Ursea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ursea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ursea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ursea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ursea.
