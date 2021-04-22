Dr. Towle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Towle, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Towle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Mercy Adele Hall Campus, Liberty Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Towle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dana R. Towle, M.D.4444 N Belleview Ave Ste 204, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 452-8080Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Mercy Adele Hall Campus
- Liberty Hospital
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Exchange
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Towle?
Dr. Dana Delivers true results. He is matter of fact.
About Dr. Dana Towle, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1225034531
Education & Certifications
- Dr Lynn Ketchum
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Saint Louis University
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Towle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Towle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Towle works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Towle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Towle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Towle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Towle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.