Overview

Dr. Dana Tannenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Tannenbaum works at A Center For Visioncare in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.