Dr. Dana Tannenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Tannenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Tannenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Tannenbaum works at
Locations
-
1
A Center for Visioncare Surgical & Medical Group2031 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 558-6843
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tannenbaum?
I have been a patient of Dr. Dana Tannenbaum for years. She has successfully performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. Additionally, I have had lenses inserted in each eye as well. She is the most knowledgeable, hardest working eye doctor out there. Besides Dr. Tannenbaum's unequalled expertise, she also knows how to put your worries at ease. She always has a positive outlook and will tell you the best ways to fix your problem. The bottom line is: My vision is perfect. I see better now, at the age of 65, than at any time in my life. I have been given the gift of sight. It's pretty sweet. I keep saying that I can't thank her enough, because I truly can't thank her enough. If you ever need to have your eyes examined or cared for, look no further than Dr. Dana Tannenbaum.
About Dr. Dana Tannenbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1528080694
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Los Angeles/Jules Stein Eye Institute
- University Ca San Diego/Shiley Eye Center
- Hahneman U
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tannenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tannenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tannenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tannenbaum works at
Dr. Tannenbaum has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tannenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tannenbaum speaks French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.