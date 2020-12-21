See All Ophthalmologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Dana Tannenbaum, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dana Tannenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Tannenbaum works at A Center For Visioncare in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Center for Visioncare Surgical & Medical Group
    2031 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 558-6843

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Glaucoma

Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Endophthalmitis
Eye Injuries
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Panophthalmitis
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery
Sjögren's Syndrome
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
YAG Laser Capsulotomy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 21, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Dana Tannenbaum for years. She has successfully performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes. Additionally, I have had lenses inserted in each eye as well. She is the most knowledgeable, hardest working eye doctor out there. Besides Dr. Tannenbaum's unequalled expertise, she also knows how to put your worries at ease. She always has a positive outlook and will tell you the best ways to fix your problem. The bottom line is: My vision is perfect. I see better now, at the age of 65, than at any time in my life. I have been given the gift of sight. It's pretty sweet. I keep saying that I can't thank her enough, because I truly can't thank her enough. If you ever need to have your eyes examined or cared for, look no further than Dr. Dana Tannenbaum.
    Jerry Hauck — Dec 21, 2020
    About Dr. Dana Tannenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1528080694
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ca Los Angeles/Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Residency
    • University Ca San Diego/Shiley Eye Center
    Internship
    • Hahneman U
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Tannenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tannenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tannenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tannenbaum works at A Center For Visioncare in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tannenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Tannenbaum has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tannenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

