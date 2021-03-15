Overview

Dr. Dana Swenson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Swenson works at Pacific Medical Centers in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.