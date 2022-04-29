See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Dana Snell-Hargrove, DO

Dr. Dana Snell-Hargrove, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dana Snell-Hargrove, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.

Dr. Snell-Hargrove works at My OB/GYN in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My OB/GYN
    3912 North Tarrant Pkwy Ste 204, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 431-2600
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Dana Snell, DO PLLC
    4109 City Point Dr Ste F, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 537-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dana Snell-Hargrove, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164483509
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Genesys Regional Med Center
    Residency
    • Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Prairie View A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
