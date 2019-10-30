Dr. Dana Shani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Shani, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Shani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Eastside Medical Associates PC178 E 85th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 434-3630
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shani is incredibly smart and sharp. She has a warm personality that will make any patient feel welcome. From the moment I stepped into her office, she made me feel confident that she would find a solution. She worked tirelessly to obtain test results and analyze my medical history, which included records from my prior PCP, as well as my current physicians. Dr. Shani also reached out to her peers at all hours of the night to coordinate my care and obtain answers. In short, there is no other hematologist that I would want in my corner.
About Dr. Dana Shani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1245296458
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shani speaks French and Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shani.
