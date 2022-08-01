Overview

Dr. Dana Seltzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Seltzer works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.