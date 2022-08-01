Dr. Dana Seltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Seltzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Seltzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Locations
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Abrazo Orthopedic Specialists - Scottsdale3811 E Bell Rd Ste 309, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 420-0749
AZ Sports Clinic7797 W Paradise Ln Ste 130, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (623) 547-7502
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr makes you feel comfortable and great personality.
About Dr. Dana Seltzer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114030491
Education & Certifications
- Univ of TX Hlth Sc Ctr at San Anton
- Univ. of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hosp/U of Miami
- University Of Southern California
- Pomona College
