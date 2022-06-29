Overview

Dr. Dana Sands, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Sands works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.