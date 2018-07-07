Overview

Dr. Dana Salzberg, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Salzberg works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.