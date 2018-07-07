Dr. Dana Salzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Salzberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Salzberg, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1788
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Dr. Salzberg was our daughter’s transplant physician. She practiced with a great deal of integrity and put our child’s best interest first. We are very grateful for her and her colleagues.
About Dr. Dana Salzberg, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chld Hosp
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salzberg has seen patients for Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzberg.
