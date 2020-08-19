See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Dana Russo, DO

Gynecology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Dana Russo, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Russo works at Advocate Medical Group in Glenview, IL with other offices in Northfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocate Medical Group
    1255 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, IL 60025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 294-5490
    Inner Beauty Medical Rejuvenation
    200 Northfield Rd Ste 1, Northfield, IL 60093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 324-4232
    2300 Chestnut Ave # 100, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 616-7944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Breech Position
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Dysplasia
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
High Risk Pregnancy
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Infertility
Mastodynia
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Postpartum Depression
Pregnancy
Sexual Desire Disorders
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Aug 19, 2020
    Dr. Russo took the time to understand my issues and helped me get to the bottom of it all. I can't recommend her enough!
    — Aug 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dana Russo, DO

    • Gynecology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689883688
    Education & Certifications

    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Lehigh University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Russo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

