Dr. Dana Russo, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Russo works at Advocate Medical Group in Glenview, IL with other offices in Northfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.