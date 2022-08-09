Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Rice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Rice, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Gwu Hospital and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Rice works at
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Urology8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 208-4200
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 208-4200
- 3 8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Scheduled surgery with Dr. Rice, very good experience. Surgery went smoothly, after care communication response was timely and questions were answered completely. Dr. Rice is very knowledgeable, is very pleasant and considerate with her time.
About Dr. Dana Rice, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1124268230
Education & Certifications
- GWU MEDICAL CENTER
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Gwu Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice works at
Dr. Rice has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
