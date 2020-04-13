See All Other Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Dana Paull, MD

Concierge Medicine
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Paull, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Paull works at MDVIP - Scottsdale, Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dm. Paull MD Pllc
    7301 E 2nd St Ste 311, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 707-7672

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Examination
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Examination
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 13, 2020
A caring, accessible doctor is hard to come by these days, and Dana is that plus more - he's an excellent doctor and diagnostician!
— Apr 13, 2020
About Dr. Dana Paull, MD

  Concierge Medicine
Years of Experience
  41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1114909751
Education & Certifications

Internship
  University of California Davis Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  George Washington U, School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dana Paull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Paull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paull works at MDVIP - Scottsdale, Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Paull’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paull. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paull.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

