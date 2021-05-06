Dr. Dana Ohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Ohl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Ohl, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Ohl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-7030
- 2 475 Market Pl Bldg 1, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 936-7030
-
3
Michigan Sinus at Livonia Center for Specialty Care19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 111, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 432-7811
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ohl?
Dr. Ohl is intelligent, skilled, and considerate. I trust him and have scheduled corrective surgery with him.
About Dr. Dana Ohl, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1912099375
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohl works at
Dr. Ohl has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Balanoposthitis and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.