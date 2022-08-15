See All General Surgeons in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Dana Monaco, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Dana Monaco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Monaco works at Dana O Monaco MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dana O. Monaco MD PC
    2000 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Crohn's Disease
Gallstones
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Crohn's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 15, 2022
    Dr. Monaco is truly an excellent surgeon. She takes the time to Explain things in a way you can understand. She is thorough, efficient and knowledgeable. Who could ask for more. Very Happy patient. Love Dr. Monaco
    Susan Losee — Aug 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dana Monaco, MD
    About Dr. Dana Monaco, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Italian, Spanish and Swahili
    • 1083723654
    Education & Certifications

    • Kings County Hospital Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • VASSAR
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Monaco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monaco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monaco works at Dana O Monaco MD in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Monaco’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Monaco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monaco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

