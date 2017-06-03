Dr. Dana Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Mitchell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Global Kidney Center Pllc2525 North Loop W Ste 600, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 866-6201
Dr Joseph Agris Office6624 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-5511
Heights Anxiety and Depression Center Inc.1415 North Loop W Ste 940, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 691-0107
Downtown Houston Dialysis Center2207 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 655-0900
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Mitchell is truly a blessing from God. When I didn't believe in me and wanted to give up she and her staff gave me hope. She's an awesome doctor, great listener, and motivator. She's very knowledgeable of her job and go above and beyond to assure you are educated on what's going on and how to improve your health. She's helped me get through a really tough time in my life. Without her and her staff I would have given up a long time ago. Thanks Dr Mitchell.
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Nephrology
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more.
Dr. Mitchell speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
