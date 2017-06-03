Overview

Dr. Dana Mitchell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Fifth Avenue Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.