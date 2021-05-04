Overview

Dr. Dana McDermott, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. McDermott works at MONTAGE MEDICAL GROUP in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.