Dr. Dana Mays, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mays works at LSU Family Practice Center in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.