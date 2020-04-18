Dr. Dana Mayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Mayo, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Mayo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Locations
Macon1508 Hardeman Ave Ste B, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 741-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mayo is one of those once-in-a-lifetime doctors. I can confidently say she is helping to save my daughter's life. She genuinely cares and takes the time to listen and to treat the whole person, not just an illness.
About Dr. Dana Mayo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1093043267
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
