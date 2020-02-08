Dr. Malis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Malis, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Malis, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Malis works at
Locations
# Johnson County Va Clinic6830 ANDERSON ST, Shawnee, KS 66226 Directions (816) 922-2750
Kansas City Medical Partners10977 Granada Ln Ste 105, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 215-5008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The best primary care doctor I ever had. She is an excellent listener and willing to offer alternative solutions for troublesome ailments. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dana Malis, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871558692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malis works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Malis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.