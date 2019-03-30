Dr. Dana Macmillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macmillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Macmillan, MD
Dr. Dana Macmillan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dana Ellen Macmillan M D P L. L. C.25600 Woodward Ave Ste 101, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 336-8275
Main Building1570 Suncrest Dr, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 667-0500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Always prompt. very knowledgeable , saved me many times over
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1558497578
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Macmillan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macmillan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macmillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Macmillan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macmillan.
