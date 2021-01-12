Dr. Dana Lycans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lycans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Lycans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Lycans, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Lycans works at
Locations
-
1
Marshall Sports Medicine2211 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703 Directions (304) 691-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lycans?
Dr. Lycans has been both friendly and professional. He has treated two injuries I have had and has done an excellent job. Thank you, Dr. Lycans!
About Dr. Dana Lycans, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1003251851
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute, Birmingham, Alabama.
- Marshall University Joan C Edwards Schoo
- Marshall University
- Marshall University, Huntington Wv
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lycans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lycans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lycans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lycans works at
Dr. Lycans has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lycans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lycans has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lycans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lycans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lycans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.