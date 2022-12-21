Dr. Dana Lukin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lukin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Lukin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Lukin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lukin works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lukin?
Dr Lukin is very caring and helped us tremendously with all of the complications that come with my husband’s Crohn’s disease.
About Dr. Dana Lukin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760640999
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lukin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lukin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lukin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lukin works at
Dr. Lukin has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lukin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lukin speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.