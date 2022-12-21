Overview

Dr. Dana Lukin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lukin works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.