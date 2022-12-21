See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Dana Lukin, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (93)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Lukin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lukin works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease

Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagogastroscopy Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Lukin is very caring and helped us tremendously with all of the complications that come with my husband’s Crohn’s disease.
    Karen G. — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Dana Lukin, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760640999
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Lukin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lukin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lukin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lukin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lukin works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lukin’s profile.

    Dr. Lukin has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lukin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

