Dr. Dana Leifer, MD

Neurology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Leifer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Leifer works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr Leifer is a superb, and very dedicated, and extremely knowledgeable Neurologist.I have had the great pleasure of having him as my physician for 5 years now, and I am thrilled to be his patient.Dr.Leifer listens carefully, takes all the time you need, he's very thorough, carefully reviews all blood results and other exam results you bring in for his due diligence, and does the necessary follow up as to Neurology.He is always very pleasant with a warm, and sincere smile, and demeanor.If anyone reading this needs the very best in the field of Neurology and at Cornell Presbyterian one of the best hospitals in the city if not in the world then you should go to Dr.Leifer for his excellent care,extremely highly recommended by me and for very good reason.Thank you Dr.Leifer for everything you do! I should also point out his PA and secretary are also superb and caring people.
    Lee Jacobson — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Dana Leifer, MD

    Neurology
    37 years of experience
    English
    1447380365
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Leifer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leifer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leifer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leifer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leifer works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Leifer’s profile.

    Dr. Leifer has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leifer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Leifer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leifer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leifer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leifer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

