Dr. Dana Lahaie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Lahaie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine.
Dr. Lahaie works at
Locations
1
Serenity Mental Health Centers1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 630-4794Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
2
Serenity Mental Health Centers20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 380, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 630-4794Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Mayo Clinic
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Lahaie, she does listen to my concerns and seems to understand me. I feel she is very compassionate.
About Dr. Dana Lahaie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1669679288
Education & Certifications
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center Phoenix, Az
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Arizona State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahaie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahaie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahaie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahaie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahaie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahaie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.