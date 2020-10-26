See All Psychiatrists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Dana Lahaie, MD

Psychiatry
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dana Lahaie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine.

Dr. Lahaie works at Serenity Mental Health Centers in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Serenity Mental Health Centers
    1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 630-4794
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Serenity Mental Health Centers
    20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 380, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 630-4794
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Mayo Clinic
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dana Lahaie, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669679288
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center Phoenix, Az
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
