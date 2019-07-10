Overview

Dr. Dana Kumjian, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brunswick, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kumjian works at Marshes Medical Diagnostic Clinic in Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.