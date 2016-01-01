Dr. Keys-Frezzell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana Keys-Frezzell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Keys-Frezzell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Keys-Frezzell works at
Locations
Sufnor Internal Medicine PC549 E BRAMBLETON AVE, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 533-9441
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dana Keys-Frezzell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1215934906
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keys-Frezzell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keys-Frezzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Keys-Frezzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keys-Frezzell.
