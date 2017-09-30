Dr. Dana Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dana Kang, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
Glendale Dermatology1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 320, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 246-4936
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, competent and nice. Explained about moles-I had one removed-and what they look for to determine if it should be removed.
About Dr. Dana Kang, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1982803813
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Amherst College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kang speaks Korean and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.