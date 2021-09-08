See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lexington, KY
Overview

Dr. Dana Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

Dr. Johnson works at Practice in Lexington, KY with other offices in Mt Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center
    701 Bob O Link Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center
    227 Falcon Dr Ste 103, Mt Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tobacco Use Disorder
Fever
Nausea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Fever
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Sep 08, 2021
When I first found out I had cancer 2 years ago, I was referred to Dr. Johnson. When I met him I was very impressed with how he spoke to me and answered all of my questions. He didn't rush me or talk down to me as some doctors do. He put me at ease from the beginning which helped calm my nerves. He explained about the chemotherapy and what was going to happen next. I have a lot of respect and admiration for Dr. Johnson and highly recommend him to everyone who needs a good knowledgeable and caring hematologist/oncologist .
Sharlene — Sep 08, 2021
About Dr. Dana Johnson, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1073512133
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Ky Hospital
  • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

