Dr. Dana Jacobs-Kosmin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Jacobs-Kosmin works at Rheumatic Disease Associates in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA, Langhorne, PA and Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.