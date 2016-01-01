See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Overview

Dr. Dana Huskey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Medical Center

Dr. Huskey works at Coastal Anesthesia Medical Associates in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
    1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 546-7774
  2. 2
    Escondido Ob-gyn Medical Group Inc
    488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 310, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 745-7060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Dana Huskey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538146337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dana Huskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huskey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Huskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.