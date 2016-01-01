Dr. Dana Huskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dana Huskey, MD
Overview
Dr. Dana Huskey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Medical Center
Locations
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center1010 Murray Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 546-7774
Escondido Ob-gyn Medical Group Inc488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 310, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 745-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dana Huskey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
